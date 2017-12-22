CLAT 2018 Application Process Begins - 1st Jan 2018, Exam on 13th May 2018

CLAT 2018 application process will begin on 1st January 2018 for the Common Law Admission Test scheduled to be conducted on 13th May 2018.As per the official notification in leading newspapers, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi is going to be the organizing institution for CLAT 2018.The CLAT exam opens the gateways to 19 Law Universities in India for law aspirants seeking admissions to various Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes.The application window will stay open till 31st March 2018 and candidates must keep a tab on notifications as and when sent out by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).The web-portal for online application process has not been made live as yet therefore the CLAT 2018 Brochure, Information Bulletin, Application Fee and Important dates are yet to be clarified by the concerned department.As per the official notification in the leading dailies, CLAT 2018 will be conducted in an online mode. Candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt the question paper.1. Candidates applying for Undergraduate programmes viz Five-Year Integrated Law Degree must possess 10+2 or equivalent examination certificate from a renowned Board with minimum 45% marks. Relaxation rules apply for SC/ST category candidates thereby making 40% marks as the minimum qualifying percentage.2. Candidates applying for Postgraduate programmes viz One-Year LLM Degree must possess an LLB Degree certificate from a renowned University or Institution with minimum 55% marks for general category candidates and 50% marks for SC/ST Category candidates.3. Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in March/April/May 2018 are eligible to apply for CLAT 2018.The notification did not mention age limit.