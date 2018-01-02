CLAT 2018 Application Process Begins at clat.ac.in; Apply Before 31st March 2018, Exam on 13th May 2018

CLAT 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Common Law Admission Test - CLAT 2018 - clat.ac.in. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, Kerala is the organizing institute for CLAT 2018. The last date to apply for CLAT 2018 is 31st March 2018 and the test is scheduled to be conducted on 13th May 2018. The admit cards for successful applicants will be available from 20th April 2018 till 12th of May 2018. Law aspirants seeking admissions to 5-Year Integrated or 2-Year Master Programmes in Law from the listed 19 National Law Universities can follow the instructions below and apply online.How to apply for CLAT 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://clat.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on the tab, ‘Apply Online’Step 3 – It will take you to another page, click on, ‘Click here for New Registration’Step 4 – Read the important instructions and click on ‘continue’ to proceedStep 5 – Fill the application form and pay the application feeStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://admissions.clat.ac.in/clat2018/Application Fee –As per the official website, candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹4000 either online or offline (₹3500 for candidates from reserved category). The last date to pay the fee challan online is 31st March 2018 while the last date to pay fee offline is 21st March 2018.Eligibility CriterionAge Limit – there is no upper age-limit mentioned to apply for any of the law programmes.Educational Qualification –1. Candidates applying for UG programmes viz Five-Year Integrated Law Degree must possess 10+2 or equivalent examination certificate from a recognized Board with minimum 45% marks. Relaxation rules apply for SC/ST category candidates thereby making 40% marks as the minimum qualifying percentage.2. Candidates applying for PG programmes viz LLM Degree must possess an LLB UG Degree certificate from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks for general category candidates and 50% marks for SC/ST Category candidates.3. Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in March/April/May 2018 are eligible to apply for CLAT 2018.Candidates can find more details at: http://information.clat.ac.in/