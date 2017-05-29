CLAT Results: Why Only National Law Schools? Take A Look At Other Good Options

New Delhi: Fate of more than 50,000 students who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was decided on Monday. While the lucky ones made it to the coveted national law schools, others will have to think of a plan B. And it’s not as if only NLSs provide quality legal education in India. There are a few other law schools, which provide equally good legal education.

News18 brings you a list of most sought after law colleges, other than the national law schools:

National Law University, Delhi: One of the premier legal education institutes in the country which does not come under the CLAT. Whether it is moot court glories or placements track record, NLU Delhi leads the pack. Admission to the five-year course is based on AILET entrance exam and it does not follow a negative marking scheme.

Faculty of Law, University of Delhi: One of the most reputed law colleges offering the three-year LLB course. Though it is not open for applicants who have just passed their 12th standard, but is well worth a shot after your graduation. The entrance is based on an exam and boasts of a considerable number of alumni working in several courts across the country along with placements in the corporate sector or a seat in the judicial services.

Jindal Global Law School, NCR: One of the new entrants in the list, but JGS has climbed up the ladder very fast. With its students acing international moot court competitions, debates and research paper presentations, this law school is to watch out for, though it’s a little heavier on the pocket. Admissions to the law school are based on an entrance examination which has a balance of objective and essay-type questions.

Government Law College, Mumbai: GLC, Mumbai, prides in having a rich alumna consisting of former jurists, and reputed judges of the higher judiciary. The admission to this college is based on your marks in the 12th standard. However, the cut-off list marks for students outside the Maharashtra board has been pretty steep for years, though it sees a small decline in the consequent merit lists. If you need a little more push then, even Kareena Kapoor had enrolled in this college before taking starting her acting career.

ILS Law College, Pune: Apart from being famous for its Shrikhand, and cool weather, this city is famous for boasting one of the top law colleges of the country. ILS Law College is famous for its world class faculty and a successful alumni base. Admission to this college is based on the MHT-CET Law entrance exam. If you are in this college, rest assured you would not be missing the NLUs.

Symbiosis Law School, Pune: This law school is affiliated to the Symbiosis International University. Admissions to this college are based on Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) for Law exams. SLS, Pune has recently shifted to a new sprawling campus in Viman Nagar. The college also has a campus in Noida Sector 62. However, the Pune college ranks better than the latter.

School of Law, KIIT University, Odisha: The institute is in Bhubaneswar, Odisha within the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University campus. The law college has produced good results in legal extra-curricular activities and also plays host to a lot of legal competitions. The placement track record has been good. Admissions to this college are based on the KIITEE Law 2017.



Dr. Ambedkar Law College, Chennai: With a touch of heritage and top notch faculty, the institute which was earlier known as the Madras Law College is situated in the heart of Chennai. Admissions to this college are based on Class XII results. The college boats of a large number of jurists and top lawyers.