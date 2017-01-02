Clean up All Sports Bodies not Just Cricket: Harish Salve

New Delhi: Renowned lawyer Harish Salve on Monday lauded the Supreme Court’s move to dismiss BJP MP Anurag Thakur as BCCI President and said that it was time all sports bodies in the country should be cleaned up.

“The time has come to build an architecture for sports bodies, a structure where right kind of people are involved. a structure like this will improve the situation, sports official found guilty of money laundering should be tried under the prevention of corruption act,” he told CNN News18.

Talking about corruption in cricket, he said, “The Mudgal report (on IPL match fixing allegations) showed the BCCI was brazenly flouting rules.”

Politicians are part of the problem but a small part of the picture, he added.

The SC has stripped Thakur of his powers as BCCI President for not complying with the orders of the apex court with regard to implementation of the Lodha committee reforms. The court also meted out the same treatment to secretary Ajay Shirke.

The apex court gave out the verdict against the duo saying they should "forthwith cease and desist from" the board's work.

The SC also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur by seeking his response as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the court's directions aimed at reforming BCCI.