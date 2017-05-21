Cleric Offers Rs 20 Lakh to 'Garland Sharif With Kulbhushan Jadhav's Shoes'

New Delhi: A Muslim cleric in Kolkata has offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh to anyone who “makes a garland of Kulbhushan Jadhav's shoes and places it around the neck of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif”.

Syed Sha Atef Ali al Quaderi was in the news recently for issuing a ‘fatwa’ against Sonu Nigam after the singer had raised objection to the use of loudspeakers in shrines to send out sermons, PTI reported.

He has offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone who puts a garland of Jadhav's shoes around Sharif's neck and parades him across India. The cleric said on Saturday there will be no deadline for the job.



"Pakistan calls itself an Islamic country, but it is sheltering terrorists and supporting terror. It's the job of its prime minister to take strict action against terrorism," he said.

Quaderi said that as a prime minister, Sharif has "failed totally". He added that Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, had been sentenced to death in a “frivolous” case by a Pakistan military court.

He said Pakistan has sheltered many "so-called Islamic terror groups" and that it should first state which portion of the Holy Quran asks to “spread terrorism”.



Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death last month by a Pakistan military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities. The retired Indian Navy officer has been in Pakistan custody for more than a year. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has stayed his execution till proceedings are pending at the world court.



(With PTI Inputs)