With the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh about to face its first civic elections, the party is tapping the festive season in all its fervor to highlight the village electrification initiatives and other development projects undertaken by the BJP government.Apart from the ‘Jyoti Parv’ celebrations in 1,275 villages, the Ghats of Saryu River have also been decked up as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will soon reach the temple town to celebrate Choti Diwali.In a major feat, the chief minister is expected to light a record 2 lakh diyas at the Saryu Ghat after the grand Aarti ceremony around 6.30 in the evening.The state department of tourism has been appointed the nodal agency to prepare and oversee the Diwali celebrations.Adityanath will reach Faizabad at 3.15pm and head to Ayodhya at 3.40 pm. He is expected to discuss the development projects undertaken by the state government for Ayodhya.Around 3.50 pm, the chief minister will be kick-starting the Ram Leela at the Ram Katha Park helipad and later address the gathering at 4.15 pm. CM Adityanath will also be laying foundation stones for several projects in Ayodhya.He will also be distributing certificates of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and other schemes.The grand Saryu Aarti will commence at 6.10pm. The diya (lamp) lighting ceremony is all set to create a world record with around 2 lakh diyas.Ever since he became the chief minister, Adityanath has paid special attention to Ayodhya. Apart from dedicating several government projects to the city, he has also raised the political tempers by visiting the disputed site of Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi.