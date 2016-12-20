CM Akhilesh a Man in a Hurry, Inaugurates Several Incomplete Projects

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav may have created a record on Tuesday by inaugurated more than 900 development projects worth Rs 60 thousand crore in one day‎. But people will have to wait for months before they get any benefit from many of these projects.

Many of these projects are far from completion. But the CM, who is claiming victory in the coming state elections next year, seems to be in no mood to wait.

Yadav had been busy inaugurating project after another over the month.‎

It started with the inauguration of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on November 21. The inauguration made a big splash with fighter jets landing on the expressway but the expressway is yet to be thrown open to public. Those working on project say there is still a lot of work left before it can finally be opened for traffic.

Similar is the state the much publicised Lucknow Metro project. Though work on the project is going at fast pace, it will be months before the metro's doors can be thrown open to the public. This, however, didn't restrain UP CM, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and others to go ahead with its inauguration earlier this month.

Akhilesh is unfazed by questions over inauguration of incomplete projects. On Tuesday after inaugurating a swimming pool at the under construction JP International centre here, he said, “Most of these projects will be complete and available for public use in next few months. But since it will be after the election notification, government can't inaugurate them.”

“We are doing it now so that people are reminded of our efforts and commitment for development in the state,” he added.

The Opposition has been quick to raise questions on the government's intent and style. BJP's state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said, “Samajwadis know they are losing the elections and hence this race for inaugurations.”

BJP's Reeta Bahuguna Joshi too questions the inauguration spree. She said, “There had been no concrete development on the ground. People are in despair because of failed law and order.”

Congress' state spokesperson Amarnath Agarwal said, “Governments are judged on their overall performance. Race for inauguration reflects on lack of confidence on part of Akhilesh.”

On Tuesday the projects which were inaugurated or for whom the foundation stones were aid include hospitals, housing projects, swimming pools, a hockey stadium, roads and infrastructure across several districts, educational institutions and‎ bus stations. Akhilesh is expected to inaugurate more projects before the Election Commission sends its notification.