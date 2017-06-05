CM Mamata Orders 'Special Audit' of Funds Given to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a ‘special audit’ of funds given to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) since its inception on July 18, 2011.

The decision taken by the state government is going to bring more trouble for GTA’s Chief Executive Bimal Gurung – who is also the founder of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

In recent years, Mamata has had a bitter political fight with GJM in the hills. The administrative body demands a separate state and is allied with BJP to fulfil their demand.

While addressing a public meet in Mirik - first after winning the Mirik Municipality almost after three decades - Mamata warned, “Anybody who misused the funds (issued to GTA) in the name of development will not be spared. I have information that funds for people’s welfare were misused and we are committed to taking stern action against the guilty.”

“We will do a special audit of the funds given to GTA. No one will be spared. They want hotels to close down, tourism to suffer. People will suffer losses, they will make commission,” she said while adding jo humse takrayega, chur chur ho jayega (Those who will confront uu, will get smashed into pieces).

Hitting out at Bimal Gurung, she said, “Some leaders here think of themselves as Gods. They are ‘shaitan’, not God. We want to work for the people of the Hills, but the powers are with GTA. They are (GJM) trying to intimidate me today. When confronted, they ran away. I cannot be intimidated even at gun point. Kanchenjunga cannot be hidden with black flags (on black flags shown to her today). Some people want to create divisions between communities by raising Bangla language issue. Do they know how many languages are there in the Hills?”

“It is our government which gave recognition to the Nepali language. Public service exam can also be taken in Nepali now. Those who want to study Nepali can do it. If you want to study English, do it. But let Bengali be one option. It is important to know Nepali is a Nepali area. In a Bengali area one must know Bengali,” the chief minister said.

“A few days ago, I met with the Nagaland CM. He was speaking to me in Hindi. I responded in Nagamese. He was very happy. We have started three language formula. You can study any language as the first language. But have Bangla as an option,” he said.

The state chief minister began her visit to North Bengal on Monday with a public meet in Mirik and on June 8, she will have her cabinet meeting to chalk out developmental plans for the people in Hills.