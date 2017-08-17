CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Seek Legal Opinion on Action Against Bhagwat on Flag Hoisting

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the state will seek legal opinion on the legality of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting the national flag at a government-aided school in Palakkad on Independence Day.Vijayan, while speaking at the Kerala Assembly, said that take action will be taken based on the reports of the district collector and deputy director of education.The Chief Minister further added that after the RSS chief hoisted the national flag on Independence Day, instead of the national anthem, Vande Mataram was sung and only when someone insisted that the anthem was also sung later.Bhagwat had kicked off a row on Tuesday when he hoisted the tricolour at a government-aided school in Palakkad, despite restraining orders issued by the district authorities that stated that only elected representatives or functionaries of the school are allowed to do so in aided schools.The Left Front leader gave details of an inquiry report in response to opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala's submission.The report said, Bhagwat reached the school at 9 am and hoisted the national flag in the presence of teachers and students. Soon after, they sung Vande Mataram instead of the National Anthem. It was only after someone insisted that the Anthem was also sung.The report also states that as soon as the media started asking questions on the incident, the school principal also hoisted the flag.The Chief Secretary had on August 3 issued an order on the guidelines to celebrate Independence Day in schools. The director of public education had also issued two circulars. At the Karnaki Amman School, the flag was hoisted defying the directions in these circulars.