CM Siddaramaiah Visits Bellendur Lake, Inspects Cleaning Process

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah visited the frothy Bellendur Lake on Monday, taking stock of the cleaning process carried out by the civic agencies. The CM drove along the lake side and halted to inspect the lake himself.

Bangalore Developmental Authority (BDA) Commissioner Rakesh Singh briefed the minister about the equipment and plan to de-weed and clean the lake.

The government has also planned to set up a sewage treatment plant to clean the toxic inflow.

Earlier, Bellendur Lake had caught everyone’s attention when the fire broke out in middle of the lake, not once but twice.

Not just Bellendur lake, but overall conditions of water bodies in Bengaluru have been deteriorating with the inflow of sewage, industrial waste and garbage dumping.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had come down heavily on the state government, questioning the actions taken by the state to clean the lake.

As a result, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board issued notices to many industries around Bellendur Lake.