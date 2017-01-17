CM Vijayan Hits Out at Self-financed Colleges After Student Commits Suicide

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hit out at self-financed colleges and said that education has become a profit making business.

Speaking in Kozhikode, Pinarayi Vijayan also raised fingers at the Christian managements.

“Ever since self-financed colleges came up, many saw the education sector as a business with a potential for huge profits. Earlier the Christian managements stayed away from this trend, but now majority has become part of this,” he said.

He added that even some Abkari businessmen have started self-financed colleges in a bid to make profits.

Vijayan was speaking in reference to Jishnu, a student from Nehru college of Engineering and Research in Thrissur, who committed suicide owing to the alleged torture by the management.

Student protests erupted at several self-financed colleges after Jishnu’s suicide was reported. They alleged that they were all at the receiving end of the torture.

The CM cautioned that money should not be criteria for allotting seats to students. Right to education is a student’s right.

CM Vijayan also added that he had asked the vigilance department to look into the irregularities in the self-financed education at the time of assuming the chief minister’s office.