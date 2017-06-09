CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Cash Prizes for UP Board Toppers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the top ten rank holders in the high school and intermediate exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board, results for which were announced on Friday, will be given cash rewards by the state government.

The UP CM congratulated students and said that the success of female students has proved that PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,’ programme has been accepted by everyone and our society is finally changing for the better.

Yogi then announced the prize money and said that the education department has been told to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government announced that all girls, who manage to clear class 10th exam, will be given a reward of Rs. 10,000.

Girls have again outshone boys in the results but the overall pass percentage has declined by around five percentage points this year. Secondary Education Director Amarnath Verma said around 30 lakh candidates appeared in the high school examinations and the overall pass percentage stood at 81.18 percent while about 25 lakh students appeared for intermediate out of which 82.62 percent secured the passing marks.

Overall, 76.75% boys cleared the high school exam, while 86.50% girls passed the exam. At Intermediate level, the passing percentage stood at 77.16% for boys, while for girls it was 88.80%.

Toppers for both high school and intermediate happened to be from the district of Fatehpur. Tejaswi Devi topped the high school exams with 95.83 percent marks while Priyanshi Tiwari scored 96.20 percent, topping the in the intermediate exam.