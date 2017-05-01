CM Yogi Adityanath Fixes Time-table to Meet MLAs, MPs

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now fixed days and time to meet Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh. Also, he has asked the MPs and MLAs not to bring any extra people along with them.

As per the new schedule, CM Yogi is scheduled to meet MPs every Friday between 4pm to 5pm, and for MLAs it’s every Monday and Thursday from 4pm to 5pm. The Chief Minister will meet the MPs and MLAs at the scheduled day and time at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan (Secretariat Annexe).

A letter in this regard has been addressed to all the MPs and MLAs of Uttar Pradesh saying that the people of the state have expectations from the elected representatives and these public representatives should spend most of their time in the field addressing the grievances of the public.

The letter issued to MLAs and MPs also mentions that this arrangement has been made to save the time of public representatives and in turn this time should be spent solving the problems of the common people.

UP CM Yogi has also expressed the belief that the meeting will facilitate discussion with MPs and MLAs.