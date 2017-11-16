GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CM Yogi Adityanath Suggests Artifical Rain to Tackle Pollution in UP

CM Yogi ordered awareness programmes till January 15 through community radio and FM channels to urge people not to burn garbage and waste residuals.

Updated:November 16, 2017, 11:41 AM IST
File Photo of UP Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered a slew of measures, including use of cloud seeding for artificial rain, to combat the high pollution levels in several cities of the state.

The government has also banned crop residue burning and asked authorities to sprinkle water on the roads. CM Yogi also ordered awareness programmes till January 15 through community radio and FM channels to urge people not to burn garbage and waste residuals.

CM Yogi has also instructed Principal Secretary Home, Arvind Kumar, to discuss the matter with experts from IIT Kanpur.

Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting where it was also decided to use artificial rain in smog-hit areas of the capital Lucknow.

The CM also instructed the officers not to just issue orders, but also ensure that they are implemented. “Just implementing the fine won’t do. Officers should go on the spot and stop such activities.”
