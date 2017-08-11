CM Yogi Adityanath Suspends 11 Officials For 'Dereliction of Duty'

): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered suspension of 11 officials and transfer of seven others in Uttar Pradesh for alleged dereliction of duty, a state government spokesperson said.Those suspended include Station Officers of Purandarpur and Farenda police stations. Sub-divisional magistrate of Nautanwa has also been suspended, the spokesperson said.The chief minister gave these orders while chairing a review meeting, when he was listening to replies given by officials on public grievances.Issuing a stern warning to officials, Adityanath said, "If anybody is showing laxity in work which are directly linked to the public, then they will face serious consequences."On the issue of prolonged absence of doctors, Adityanath said that if the complaints against them are found to be true, then their salary of four months will be taken back."Any laxity in redressing the grievances of the public will not be tolerated. Those who have not changed their way of working and functioning in the past four months despite repeated warnings and were involved in corruption, giving patronage to criminals... action has been initiated against them," he told reporters in Maharajganj (UP).Adityanath also had food (sahbhoj) with people from the Scheduled Caste community at Chainpur ward number 1. Earlier in the day, Adityanath urged the BJP workers to take up the responsibility of disseminating the public welfare policies of the state government to the masses.Addressing BJP workers in Maharajganj, he said the state government has already paid Rs 23,000 crore to sugarcane farmers and rest of the amount (Rs 2,000 crore) will be soon paid to them."A number of schemes for the welfare of the people are being run by the Centre and state governments. And, it is the responsibility of the party workers to take these schemes to the masses," the Adityanath said."The schemes should reach the target beneficiary and should be fully implemented. The government has already started giving the benefit of housing to the poor residing in urban areas of the state. This has started from Gorakhpur," he said.The chief minister claimed that this is the first time that hundred percent of farmers' wheat has been purchased and payment in a week's time has been ensured.He also advised the party workers to initiate discussion with the people "on a positive note, instead of negative note"."Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay is our ideal and a number of programmes are being organised to mark his birth centenary. The BJP is working on his ideology," Adityanath said. The UP Chief Minister also reviewed law and order and other developmental works in Siddharthanagar district as well. He directed the officials to listen to public grievances from 9 am to 11 am in their offices.Adityanath issued instructions to ensure stringent action against the criminal elements and land mafia."The Chief Minister also issued instructions to ensure termination of doctors who had been absent for a long time," an official statement released by the UP government said. He also said that complaints of non-genuine beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana must be probed.The quality of pot-hole free roads should also be probed, he said.