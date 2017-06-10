CM Yogi to flag off Lucknow Metro, PM Modi May Join Too

Lucknow: The railway ministry has given technical clearance to the Lucknow Metro, clearing the way for its commercial run to be flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath later this month.

Sources told News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also expected to be present at the inauguration, which is said to be scheduled along with his visit to the state capital on June 20.

The only clearance left is from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation sent a letter, on Friday, to Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety requesting him to visit the depot and corridor and inspect all the lifts, escalators, security systems, etc. The ministry has approved a speed limit of 80 km per hour for Lucknow Metro.

Akhilesh Yadav had inaugurated the trial run of Lucknow Metro in November last year and it was supposed to begin commercial operations on March 26, 2017. Post polls, SP lost to BJP and Yogi Adityanath took over as the new CM of the state. The project has since then assumed a backseat due to delays in getting the approval of necessary central agencies.

Lucknow Metro along with the Agra-Lucknow expressway and the Lucknow IT city were among the dream projects of Akhilesh Yadav.

The Lucknow Metro would operate in an 8.5 km stretch between Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and Charbgh Railway station in the first phase. This phase is a part of 23km long North South corridor comprising of 21 stations.