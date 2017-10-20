CMAT 2018 Online Application Process Begins at aicte-cmat.in
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted by the AICTE on 21st January 2018.
Candidates can gauge their CMAT 2018 preparedness via a trial test that will be available on the official website by December 15th, 2017.
CMAT - Common Management Admission Test 2018 online registration form is available on the official website of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) - aicte-cmat.in. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted by the AICTE on 21st January 2018. Candidates seeking admissions in Management programs of various Institutions across India participate in CMAT every year. The last date to apply for CMAT 2018 is 20th December 2017.
Candidates interested for the same can apply online by following the instructions given below.
How to Apply Online for CMAT 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – aicte-cmat.in
Step 2 – Click on New Registration under the Registration Info tab
Step 3 – Enter the requisite details and complete the application process
Step 4 – Go through the details entered as it can’t be changed after submission
Step 5 – Pay the registration fee
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: aicte-cmat.in/Candidate/SelfRegistration.aspx
CMAT 2018 Pattern & Exam Details:
CMAT 2018 will be a three-hour computer based online test which will be scheduled in a single session to check the candidates’ aptitude on four sections viz Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. Each section will comprise of 25 questions and will carry 100 marks each.
Candidates are not allowed during the three-hour computer-based test and have to complete all sections in one go. Nothing is allowed inside the examination hall and a scratch paper is provided for doing additional calculations.
Candidates can gauge their CMAT 2018 preparedness via a trial test that will be available on the official website by December 15th, 2017.
