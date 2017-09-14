GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Coach of Jammu-Tawi Rajdhani Express Derails at New Delhi Railway Station

The incident took place around 6:00 am when the train was entering the platform, nobody was injured in the incident.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2017, 10:15 AM IST
Image for representational purpose.
New Delhi: A coach of Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed today at the New Delhi Railway station in the national capital, but no one was injured in the incident, a Northern Railway spokesperson said.

The incident took place around 6:00 am when the train was entering the platform, the spokesperson said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the official said.

The incident is the latest in a series of rail accidents in this month.

On September 7, seven coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express jumped the rails near the Obra Dam station in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh at around 6:25 am while the engine and power car of the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto Bridge in Delhi, injuring a person.

Two wagons of a goods train derailed in Khandala in Maharashtra on the same day.
