Coal Scam Case: Ex-Coal Secretary Gupta, Two Others Convicted
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Friday convicted former coal secretary HC Gupta, former joint secretary KS Kropha and then director KC Samaria in a coal scam case.
The court will pronounce the order on quantum of sentence on May 22.
The court, however, acquitted chartered accountant Amit Goyal in the case.
Kropha was the then joint secretary in the Ministry of Coal, while Samria was the then director (coal allocation-I) in the ministry.
The CBI had charged that the firm had misrepresented its net worth and existing capacity, adding that state government had also not recommended the firm for the allocation of any coal block.
The accused, however, denied the allegations during the arguments.
Around eight different charge sheets have been filed against Gupta and proceedings are going on individually. The Supreme Court had recently dismissed his plea seeking joint trial in all these cases.
(With PTI Inputs)
