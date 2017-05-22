Coal Scam Case: Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, 2 Others Get 2-year Jail

New Delhi: Former coal secretary HC Gupta was on Monday awarded two-year imprisonment by a special court in a coal scam case and was granted bail soon after.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parasher also sentenced two senior government officials, KS Kropha and KC Samaria, to two-year imprisonment in the case.

Besides the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the three convicts.

Besides them, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on convicted private firm Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd, while its Managing Director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia was awarded three-year jail term by the court, PTI reported.

Ahluwalia will also have to pay a fine of Rs 30 lakh.

All the convicts were granted bail soon after the sentence was announced to enable them move the High Court. Gupta and two serving senior officials were earlier convicted by the court for irregularities in the allocation of the Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in Madhya Pradesh to a private firm.

On May 19, the court had convicted Gupta, Kropha and Samaria. It also held the firm and its managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia guilty of the offences, including cheating. The court, however, acquitted chartered accountant Amit Goyal in the case.

The CBI had in October 2012 lodged an FIR in the matter, but on March 27, 2014 it filed a closure report. The court rejected the closure report on October 13, 2014 and summoned Gupta and others as accused.

The CBI had alleged that the firm had misrepresented its net worth and the existing capacity, adding that the state government had also not recommended the firm for the allocation of any coal block.

The court had on October 14 last year framed charges against them, observing that former prime minister Manmohan Singh was kept in the "dark" by Gupta, who had prima facie violated the law and the trust reposed in him on the issue of coal block allocation.

Ten more coal scam cases are pending against Gupta and the proceedings are going on separately. The Supreme Court had last year dismissed his plea seeking a joint trial in all these cases.

