Coast Guard Brave Rough Sea Near Andamans to Rescue Romanian National

The Indian Coast Guard braved rough seas and extreme weather to rescue a Romanian national suffering from gangrene on a transport vessel near Andamans, on Thursday.Ghinea Virgili, was one of the chief engineers on the Italian merchant vessel, Paola Bottiglieri, which was on its way to Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh from Singapore with coal containers.Ghinea had gangrene on his left foot, which was further worsened by him being diabetic. When his condition started deteriorating, the captain of the ship sent out a distress signal, which was picked up by the Coast Guard in Port Blair.“Our medical officers provided the crew with tele-medical advice, while our ship Rajveer was racing to help them,” said Commandant Dalip Singh, PRO, Coast Guard Region (A&N).“We located the merchant vessel around 240 km west of Port Blair. In challenging visibility and rough sea conditions, the patient was successfully evacuated. Our medical team was quick to administer the patient with basic First Aid,” added Singh.The officer also pointed out that close to 200 ships transit daily through the channel south of Campbell Bay and providing such medical aid go a long way in projecting the image of the Indian Coast Guard as a saviour.