Coast Guard Rescues Ailing Greek National at Andaman Sea

Facing rough sea and adverse weather conditions, the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday rescued a Greek national from mid-ocean near Hut Bay in Andaman.The Greek national - Athanasios Galanis – was one of the crew members of merchant vessel MV Hamburg and was enroute to Singapore with a goods container.Galanis was suffering from acute pain in his right abdomen and his condition started deteriorating. The captain of the ship raised distressed alert to the Coast Guard in Port Blair.Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre at Port Blair, on receiving the distress call, swung into action.“Our medical officers provided them tele-medical advice when the ship’s location was at Sri Lankan Sea Rescue Region. Then the vessel (MV Hamburg) was directed to alter course and proceed towards Port Blair with maximum available speed to carry out early evacuation,” Commandant Dalip Singh, PRO, Coast Guard Region (A&N), said.He said that coast guard ship Rajkamal was then sailed with a medical team to provide assistance.“We located the merchant vessel at north of six degree channel, close to Hut Bay Island early on Sunday morning. In challenging visibility and rough sea conditions, the patient was successfully evacuated and the coast Guard ship’s medical team administered the patient with basic first-aid and stabilized the crew enroute before entering Port Blair in early morning hours,” he added.On completion of handing/taking over formalities, MV Hamburg proceeded towards Singapore.“On an average 200 ships transit daily through ten degree Channel south of Campbell Bay. Such cases of medical evacuation and assistance will go long way in projecting the saviour image of Indian Coast Guard and the local Administration,” he said.