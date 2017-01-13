Cold Spell Continues in Delhi, Jammu Records Lowest Temperature

New Delhi: It was a moderately foggy Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 4.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

"The sky will remain mainly clear later in the day," said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature of the day was likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent with the visibility recorded up to 800 metres.

Thursday's maximum temperature settled around 18.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below the season's average.

A total of 25 trains were arriving late in Delhi, eight rescheduled, and two were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under the intense cold wave on Friday as both Srinagar and Jammu recorded the season's coldest night so far at minus 6.3 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

"We are expecting a further drop in night temperatures as the weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours (till Saturday)," a Met official said.

Another spell of rain and snow is likely to take place on January 15 and 16," said the official.

The minimum temperature was minus 12.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 13.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg on Friday.

Leh town in the Ladakh region recorded minus 14 degree Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.

Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal recorded minus 4.3 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 5.4 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperatures.

The valley is literally lying in deep freeze these days as all the water bodies are frozen.