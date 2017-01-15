Cold Wave Continues as Kashmir Valley Braces for Rain, Snow
A shepherd at a snow-clad field during light snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: Intense cold condition continued in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday as the weather office forecast rain and snow during the next 24 hours till Monday.
"We are expecting moderate but widespread rain and snow in the plains and heavier precipitation in the higher reaches because of a western disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir," a Met official said.
"After recording the season's lowest maximum temperature at 2.1 degree Celsius here on Saturday, the minimum temperature was minus 2.3 degree Celsius on Sunday," the official said.
"Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 4.6 and minus 10.5 degree Celsius as the lowest temperatures, respectively.
"Leh in the Ladakh region recorded minus 13.7 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature. It was the coldest town in the state on Sunday.
"Kargil recorded minus 10 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was 10.6 degree Celsius in Jammu, while it was 8.4 degree Celsius in Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra.
Bannihal recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius, Batote 0.9 and Bhaderwah witnessed minus 1.9 degree Celsius as the night's lowest temperatures.
