Cold Wave in Next 2-3 Days, Wet Spell to Continue: IMD

New Delhi: A "cold to severe cold wave" will grip north and central India over the next 2-3 days, peaking on January 15, the weather department has cautioned.

Respite from cold is unlikely for a week as the minimum temperatures are very likely to be below normal over most parts of the country till January 21, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In association with the western disturbances, the main reason behind the drop in temperatures, the wet spell over western Himalayan Region (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) is also likely to continue during January 14 to 17 and over adjoining plains during 15 to 17 January with peak intensity on January 15, the IMD said in its forecast for the next two weeks.

"Cold to severe cold wave is very likely over at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and cold wave at a few places over Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and interior Odisha during next 2-3 days," the IMD said.

There could also be normal rainfall activity during the next two weeks.

The minimum temperatures are very likely to be below normal over most parts of the country till January 21. They are likely to be normal or above normal over northwest India between January 22-26, it said.

The maximum temperatures are very likely to be below normal over northwest, east and adjoining central India till January 26 and they will be above normal over peninsular India for the same period, the IMD said.