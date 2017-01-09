Cold Wave in North India Till January 13
A group of men warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold and foggy morning on the outskirts of Allahabad on Monday, January 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Warning of a coldwave in the north-western region, the government on Monday said that the minimum temperature is very likely to fall by two to four degrees.
"Cold wave at a few places with severe cold wave conditions at isolated places are most likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and northern parts of Rajasthan from January 10 night to January 13 morning," said an Earth Science Ministry statement.
It said cold wave conditions at isolated places are also most likely to prevail over west Uttar Pradesh.
According to the forecast, the minimum temperature is very likely to further drop by two to four degrees and the ground frost conditions are also very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan between Tuesday, January 10 to Friday, January 13.
Recommended For You
- Not a happy MaharajaAir India is the 'Third-worst' Airline in the World
- NOKIA COMEBACKAfter Nokia 6 Launch, Budget Nokia E1 Android Nougat Smartphone Leaked
- CLEARING THE AIRMS Dhoni Was Never Asked to Quit As Captain: MSK Prasad
- Merc's next launchNew Mercedes-Benz E-Class to Launch by March 2017
- Bebo's the bestKoffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor Steals Sonam's Thunder in the Next Episode