Commission Probing Solar Scam Submits Report, CM Vijayan Says Will Examine it

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that he has received the document and will share the details only after examining it.

Updated:September 26, 2017, 4:52 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The commission headed by Justice G Sivarajan on Tuesday submitted its report in the multi-crore scam, a day before the deadline. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that he has received the document and will share the details only after examining it.

The former United Democratic Fund (UDF) government, led by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was rocked by allegations when in 2013, a solar energy company, Team Solar, was accused of collecting large amounts of money in advance by offering people to make them business partners or install alternative sources of energy.

The company then failed to deliver the goods and three officials from CM Oommen Chandy's office were alleged to have made phone calls to one of the two prime accused, Saritha S Nair.

The other main accused, Biju Radhakrishnan is in jail after admitting to murdering his wife by giving her poisoned liquor.
