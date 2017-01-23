Community Radio Stations Can't Air Political Programmes: I&B Ministry

New Delhi: Community Radio stations would not be allowed to broadcast any progammes, which relate to news and current affairs or otherwise political in nature but they can use All India Radio content, which will be provided without any charges.

However, information pertaining to information about sporting events excluding live coverage (except those of local nature), traffic and Weather, local cultural events, results, admissions, career, employment opportunities or public announcements would not be considered news.

These are some of the components of an order issued by the I&B ministry which adds new clauses in the guidelines for Community Radio.

The order also holds that transmission of sponsored programmes shall not be permitted except programmes sponsored by Central or state governments and other organisations to broadcast public interest information.

In addition, limited advertising and announcements relating to local events, local businesses and services and employment opportunities have been allowed.

The maximum duration of such limited advertising will be restricted to seven minutes per hour of broadcast, the order states.

The order also holds that Grant of Permission Agreement should be extended for a period of five years at a time.

First extension shall be granted on the basis of an application and verification of adherence to the terms and conditions of the permission.

For second extension i.e extension beyond ten years, the continuous operation of CRS by the permission holder for 10 years will be treated as ground for extension, the order said.