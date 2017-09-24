Complaint Against DU Professor for Insulting Goddess Durga on Facebook
An artist gives final touches to an idol of goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival. (PTI)
New Delhi: A complaint has been filed against a Delhi University professor by the teachers' body for allegedly insulting the Hindu goddess Durga. The professor, who is said to have used obscene words for the deity in a Facebook post, also drew condemnation from the student body, ABVP.
Mandal had posted the controversial Facebook update at 07:43 pm on Friday and later deleted it.
The NDTF filed a complaint on Saturday at the Lodhi Colony police station. Police said they have received a complaint but are yet to file a FIR.
Mandal did not respond to messages and could not be reached on his phone for comments.
RSS-affiliated ABVP condemned the post and demanded immediate suspension of the professor.
"We demand his suspension and we request the student community to boycott his classes. Mandal has provoked sentiments during a festival time of Hindu — Navratri," ABVP's Dayal Singh College unit said in a statement.
"If allowed to continue as a teacher he will only spread hatred among students."
