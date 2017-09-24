Complaint Against DU Professor for Insulting Goddess Durga on Fcebook

A complaint has been filed against a Delhi University professor by the teachers' body for allegedly insulting the Hindu goddess Durga. The professor, who is said to have used obscene words for the deity in a Facebook post, also drew condemnation from the student body, ABVP.BJP-affiliated National Democratic Teachers Front filed the police complaint against Kedar Kumar Mandal, an assistant professor at DU's Dayal Singh College.Mandal had posted the controversial Facebook update at 07:43 pm on Friday and later deleted it.The NDTF filed a complaint on Saturday at the Lodhi Colony police station. Police said they have received a complaint but are yet to file a FIR.Mandal did not respond to messages and could not be reached on his phone for comments.RSS-affiliated ABVP condemned the post and demanded immediate suspension of the professor."We demand his suspension and we request the student community to boycott his classes. Mandal has provoked sentiments during a festival time of Hindu — Navratri," ABVP's Dayal Singh College unit said in a statement."If allowed to continue as a teacher he will only spread hatred among students."(With inputs from PTI)