Complaint Against Karnataka CM to Lokayukta Over Police Transfers

Bengaluru: A retired police man on Thursday lodged a complaint with Lokyukta against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 27 others over 'unlawful' transfer of police personnel on requests from political leaders.

The complainant Shashidhar Venugopal has also sought a thorough investigation into the matter.

Venugopal, who is the chief of outfit 'Karnataka Police Mahasangha', alleged in his complaint that in spite of earlier directions issued by the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court, the Chief Minister had ordered transfer of police officials following requests from political leaders, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court had directed the central and state governments to amend the Karnataka Police Act as the appointments and transfers of police officers were made with political influence, Shashidhar claimed.

Shashidhar is facing sedition charges for allegedly instigating police personnel to strike work a few months ago on issues concerning their welfare and "harassment" by superiors and spent two weeks in jail before getting bail from Karnataka High Court.

Shashidhar also alleged that the "unlawful" transfers were nothing but a breach of oath of office under the Third Schedule of the Constitution.

"The respective MLAs, MLCs, MPS and ministers including Chief Minister have caused breach of oath of office as per the Third Schedule of the Indian Constitution by ordering unlawful postings," he claimed in the complaint lodged with the anti-corruption body.

Shashidhar also alleged that the police officers who seek favours from politicians for postings to their favourite places do not carry out proper investigation against politicians facing criminal cases.

"The Chief Minister obliges the politicians thereby," PTI quoted him as saying.

Shashidhar said the Police Establishment Board has absolute powers on deciding transfers, postings, promotions and other service-related matters of officers below the rank of DySP.