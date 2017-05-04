DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Complaint Against Karnataka CM to Lokayukta Over Police Transfers
Karnakata chief minister Siddaramaiah/File photo
Bengaluru: A retired police man on Thursday lodged a complaint with Lokyukta against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 27 others over 'unlawful' transfer of police personnel on requests from political leaders.
The complainant Shashidhar Venugopal has also sought a thorough investigation into the matter.
Venugopal, who is the chief of outfit 'Karnataka Police Mahasangha', alleged in his complaint that in spite of earlier directions issued by the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court, the Chief Minister had ordered transfer of police officials following requests from political leaders, PTI reported.
Shashidhar is facing sedition charges for allegedly instigating police personnel to strike work a few months ago on issues concerning their welfare and "harassment" by superiors and spent two weeks in jail before getting bail from Karnataka High Court.
Shashidhar also alleged that the "unlawful" transfers were nothing but a breach of oath of office under the Third Schedule of the Constitution.
Shashidhar also alleged that the police officers who seek favours from politicians for postings to their favourite places do not carry out proper investigation against politicians facing criminal cases.
"The Chief Minister obliges the politicians thereby," PTI quoted him as saying.
Shashidhar said the Police Establishment Board has absolute powers on deciding transfers, postings, promotions and other service-related matters of officers below the rank of DySP.
