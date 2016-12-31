Complete List of Measures Announced by PM Modi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of measures for farmers, urban poor and small entrepreneurs besides housing loan subsidies for the poor and new incentives for senior citizens.
In a much-anticipated televised address to the nation, Modi thanked the people of India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in the fight against blackmoney and fake notes by supporting the demonetization drive despite hardships. Here are the key sectors that figured in Modi's speech.
HOUSING
- For urban poor: 4% subsidy on interest for 9 lakh rupee loan; 3% subsidy on 12 lakh loan
- Rural poor: housing quota under PM Awas increased by 33%; 3% off on 2 lakh rupee loan
FARMERS:
- Rabi sowing area increased by 6%; fertilizer offtake increased by 9%
- Govt will transfer some money into accounts of farmers; dist coop banks asked to give rebate for rabi loans
- 20,000 cr more for NABARD to give subsidized loans, govt will compensate NABARD
- 3 crore kisan credit cards to be converted to RuPAy cards in next 3 months
MSME
- Small industries credit guarantee increased from 1 cr to 2 crore. Govt will provide guarantee when banks lend to small industries. NBFCs also included in this scheme
- Cash credit limit raised for small industries from 20% to 30%
- Working capital limit for small industries raised from 20% to 30%
- For small industries with turnover of 2 crore, interest rate rebate to 6% from 8%
WOMEN
- Maternity benefit for rural pregnant women to be 6000 rs deposited in their accounts (for registration, immunization, nutrition)
SENIOR CITIZENS
- For money of upto 7.7 lakh a lock in of interest rate for 10 years @ 8%, payable monthly
Speaking on slew of measures announced by PM Modi, Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to Manmohan Singh, said: “Several segments of the population were affected since Nov 8 by the lack of cash and the need to stand in queues. This is a palliative to smooth ruffled feathers. PM Modi is reachingout to senior citixens, farmers, women... all of this is meant to offer comfort.”
