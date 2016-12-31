»
2-min read

Complete List of Measures Announced by PM Modi

News18.com

First published: December 31, 2016, 8:37 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Complete List of Measures Announced by PM Modi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of measures for farmers, urban poor and small entrepreneurs besides housing loan subsidies for the poor and new incentives for senior citizens.

In a much-anticipated televised address to the nation, Modi thanked the people of India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in the fight against blackmoney and fake notes by supporting the demonetization drive despite hardships. Here are the key sectors that figured in Modi's speech.

HOUSING
- For urban poor: 4% subsidy on interest for 9 lakh rupee loan; 3% subsidy on 12 lakh loan
- Rural poor: housing quota under PM Awas increased by 33%; 3% off on 2 lakh rupee loan

FARMERS:
- Rabi sowing area increased by 6%; fertilizer offtake increased by 9%
- Govt will transfer some money into accounts of farmers; dist coop banks asked to give rebate for rabi loans
- 20,000 cr more for NABARD to give subsidized loans, govt will compensate NABARD
- 3 crore kisan credit cards to be converted to RuPAy cards in next 3 months

MSME
- Small industries credit guarantee increased from 1 cr to 2 crore. Govt will provide guarantee when banks lend to small industries. NBFCs also included in this scheme
- Cash credit limit raised for small industries from 20% to 30%
- Working capital limit for small industries raised from 20% to 30%
- For small industries with turnover of 2 crore, interest rate rebate to 6% from 8%

WOMEN
- Maternity benefit for rural pregnant women to be 6000 rs deposited in their accounts (for registration, immunization, nutrition)

SENIOR CITIZENS
- For money of upto 7.7 lakh a lock in of interest rate for 10 years @ 8%, payable monthly

Speaking on slew of measures announced by PM Modi, Sanjaya Baru, former media advisor to Manmohan Singh, said: “Several segments of the population were affected since Nov 8 by the lack of cash and the need to stand in queues. This is a palliative to smooth ruffled feathers. PM Modi is reachingout to senior citixens, farmers, women... all of this is meant to offer comfort.”

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.