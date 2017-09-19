Condom Ad Featuring Sunny Leone Runs Into Rough Weather in Gujarat

Hindu groups in Gujarat are up in arms against a hoarding of a condom advertisement in Surat featuring Bollywood actress Sunny Leone on the eve of the festival of Navratri.The hoarding features a message in Gujarati related to Navratri which has not gone down well with organisations like the Hindu Yuva Vahini.Calling Leone a porn star, the HYV alleged that the advertisement is crass and hurts religious sentiments of Hindus. The groups has been staging protests against the hoarding.The protestors also accused Leone for targeting Indian values just to earn money.The message in Gujarati on the hoarding reads 'Aa Navratri a ramo, parantu premthi' which translates as play but with love this Navratri.The Confederation of All India Traders has also written a letter to the Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan calling the tactic irresponsible and demanding that the hoarding be taken down.The Traders confederation urged the minister to take immediate cognisance of this advertisement and direct the concerned officials to ban the advertisement and take appropriate action against the manufacturer and its brand ambassador.