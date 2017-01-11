»
1-min read

Cong Leader Manish Tewari Appointed Senior Fellow of US Think Tank

IANS

First published: January 11, 2017, 9:11 AM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
A file image of Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari has been appointed senior fellow of US-based think tank Atlantic Council, headquartered in Washington DC.

"Appointed distinguished senior fellow globally respected Think Tank Atlantic Council HQ Washington DC," tweeted Tewari, who is also a spokesperson for the Congress.

