Congress a 'Sinking Ship', Vote for SAD-BJP in Punjab, Urges Rajnath

Hoshiarpur (Pb): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday appealed to the voters in Punjab to bring back the ruling SAD-BJP government for accelerated development of the state, saying Congress is a "sinking ship".

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government headed by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has done a "tremendous and remarkable work for the upliftment of the state", he said, as he appealed to voters to vote for the ruling coalition for "further accelerated development of the state".

Rajnath, who was in poll-bound Punjab since yesterday for two-day campaigning, while addressing a public gathering at Grain Market, Bhangala in Mukerian assembly segment here, praised Punjab and Punjabis, saying the state is famous for its brave jawans and hard-working farmers who meet the country's food requirements. BJP's Arunesh Kumar is contesting from Mukerian.

Hitting out at Congress, Rajnath said it is a "sinking ship".

"Congress ruled the state for so many years, what development did they bring to Punjab. I want to appeal to you to once again vote for the SAD-BJP government," Rajnath said.

Hitting out at those "defaming" entire Punjab over drug menace, Rajnath said anyone who tries to encourage drug trade in Punjab will not be spared and taught a lesson.

Punjab goes to polls on February 4 and opposition Congress and AAP have made drug menace a major election issue, blaming the SAD-BJP government for its failure to check the menace.

Referring to the election manifesto of SAD-BJP, the Union Home Minister said they have promised a number of welfare measures for the people of Punjab.

The Centre has started a number of schemes for jawans, farmers, women and other sections, he said, adding that the SAD-BJP government has accelerated development works during its tenure.

Rajnath said even though Punjab constitutes just 1.5 per cent of India's geographical area, the state contributes nearly half of foodgrains to the Central pool.

He talked about free power being given by the SAD-BJP government to the farmers, and pro-poor schemes like "Atta Daal" scheme.