Congress Asks PM Modi to Address Haryana Rape Incidents in 'Mann Ki Baat'

The Congress on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his "silence" on a series of rape incidents in Haryana, alleging that the state was turning into "rape capital".Targeting the BJP-led state government, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev questioned whether the NDA government's slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' was merely a 'jumla' (gimmick).She also said that Modi should speak on the issue in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, she alleged that Haryana was fast becoming the "rape capital of the country" and what was more distressing was the "arrogant and insensitive" attitude of its Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.As many as 10 rape cases were reported in last 12 days from Haryana. But Khattar, who also holds the home portfolio, is playing blame game rather than acting on these heinous crimes, she said."I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modiji why he is silent on this issue. He should speak on it in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Is 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan merely a jumla," Sushmita asked.The All India Mahila Congress chief was accompanied by Congress leaders Kumar Selja and Kiran Choudhry.Two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana recently, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.One of the girls, a 15-year-old school student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.