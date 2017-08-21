Congress Conspired to Frame RSS Office-bearers in Malegaon Case: RSS Leader

Reacting to the Supreme Court granting bail to Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar said that the Congress had conspired to ‘maliciously implicate’ RSS office-bearers in terror cases.Talking to mediapersons in Bhopal, the RSS functionary said, “Congress had hatched a political conspiracy and misused investigative agencies to implicate RSS office-bearers by changing probe reports.”Kumar added, “It’s good that Lt Col Purohit was granted bail as the other accused in the Malegaon case, Sadhvi Pragya Bharti and Swami Assemanand have already secured bail.”He demanded that those still the behind the bars should also be given justice.On being asked about Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh’s reservations against bail Purohit getting bail, Kumar stated that it is no secret what kind of a leader is Digvijay Singh is. Without naming anyone he said that those who levelled charges against him, have been removed.“Col Purohit gets bail. It was expected as the present BJP government is protecting all the accused connected with RSS in all bomb blast cases,” tweeted Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh after the SC verdict on Monday.“National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief has been given two extensions to ensure their acquittal. He may now be further rewarded for a suitable post retirement position,” Digvijay’s second tweet read.The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Lt Col Purohit, who has been serving a jail term for the past nine years in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. As many as seven people were killed in the bomb blast on September 29, 2008, at Malegaon, a textile town in Nasik district in Maharashtra.