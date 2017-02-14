Congress Corporator Shot Dead Outside Residence in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A Congress corporator was shot dead outside his residence late on Tuesday.

Manoj Mhatre from Bhiwandi succumbed to multiple bullet injuries.

Police said the murder was planned and the assailants were waiting for Mhatre outside his residence.

Manoj Mhatre, leader of Congress party in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in the powerloom town was attacked with sharp weapons by the assailants and then

fired at from point blank range, said police.

DCP Bhiwandi Zone-II Manoj Patil said, Mhatre was the resident of Kalwa of Bhiwandi taluka. Due to personal enmity he shifted to Oswal Wadi in the town.

After the attack the assailants fled in a four-wheeler without number plate, said the police.

He was rushed to Jupiter Hospital at Thane where doctors declared him brought dead.

The motive behind the killing is still not known, the police said, adding, earlier too there was an attempt on his life.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the killers, police said.