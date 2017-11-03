Congress Himachal Poll Manifesto Woos Farmers, Youths, Employees
The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh released its manifesto for the November 9 assembly election on November 01, promising interest-free loans to farmers, laptops for students, jobs for youth and special grade pay-scale for all employees.
[caption id="attachment_1566521" align="alignnone" width="875"] The ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (November 1) released its manifesto for the November 9 assembly election, promising interest-free loans to farmers, laptops for students, jobs for youth and special grade pay-scale for all employees. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1566519" align="alignnone" width="875"] Releasing the manifesto, Congress leader and Health Minister Kaul Singh said all marginal and small farmers in the state would be extended an interest-free loan of Rs one lakh without following strict conditions. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1566517" align="alignnone" width="875"] For the fruits growers, 90 per cent subsidy would be provided on anti-hail nets. For the youth of the hill state, there will be a creation of 1.50 lakh government jobs in its five-year term. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
