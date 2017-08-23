Congress Leaders Put up Missing MP Posters in Sushma Swaraj’s Constituency

External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, has earned herself a name for her prompt replies on Twitter to address grievances or help stranded Indians in foreign countries. However, Congress leaders at her home constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha, are not happy with Swaraj, and have put up missing posters of the minister.The posters talk about farmer suicides and large-scale unemployment, while blaming the MP of no-show for a year.‘Vidisha’s farmers are dying. Traders are in bad shape. Youths are hassled with unemployment. Poor labourers are crying. But the MP is missing,’ claim the posters.The posters also read, ‘If you meet Sushma Swaraj, please tell her that the public in her constituency feel cheated’.With a banner saying ‘Gumshuda Sansad ki Talash’ (Search for a Missing Parliamentarian), the posters also carry a picture of the Union Minister.One of the posters put up in VidishaLocal Congress leader, Anand Pratap Singh, started putting up these posters at Neemtal Square and added that he would stick them across the town.Talking to News18, Singh, district coordinator of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangthan (Congress) alleged that whenever the Union Minister visits Madhya Pradesh, she lands in Bhopal and goes back after meeting party leaders there.The public feels betrayed. He added. “The government schemes are defunct and five villages adopted by the MP also do not see any progress.”He recounted that Swaraj’s last visit was somewhere around early last year. “If she can visit Bhopal and handle her ministry without any issues, why can’t she come to her constituency where she promised regular visits and a permanent office.”Meanwhile, BJP District Vice President, Tajindar Singh who is considered close to the Union Minister, dubbed this as Congress’ conspiracy to malign her image. It’s well known that she could not visit Vidisha as she has not been keeping well of late, he said.