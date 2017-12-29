Congress MLA Asha Kumari Slaps Constable, Cop Returns the Favour
The incident took place when Asha Kumari, MLA from Dalhousie, was trying to find her way into Congress's review meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi, but was denied entry by a woman constable.
MLA Asha Kumari and the woman constable (circled) . (CNN-News 18 TV grab)
New Delhi: Congress's Himachal MLA Asha Kumari was found slapping a woman constable in Shimla. To add to the ignominy, and her surprise, the constable returned the favour with equal fervour.
Asha Kumari, MLA from Dalhousie, was trying to find her way into Congress's review meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi, but was denied entry. It is then that she is seen slapping a woman constable, which was captured on camera. The constable too is seen slapping her back within no time.
While explaining the circumstances in a Twitter post, Asha Kumari, the niece of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, alleged that the 'constable on duty denied entry in my own party’s program despite reading the pass' and also used unparliamentary language.
The MLA later expressed regret and apologised for her conduct.
"The woman constable abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restraint, I am her mother's age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologise," said Kumari.
Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back after allegedly being denied entry to Rahul Gandhi's review meeting in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/KjoxJKVXtp— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 29, 2017
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
