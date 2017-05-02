Constable on The Run After Trying to Mow Down a Man in Thane

Thane: A Mumbai Police constable has been booked for trying to run his car over a man after a financial dispute.

The video of the incident, which had gone viral, shows constable Ramesh Awte’s car dragging Atul Pethe over a few metres and then knocking him down.

Awathe works with the Special Branch of the Mumbai Police while Pethe owns an ice cream shop in Thane.

“On April 21, Awte came to Pethe's shop in Thane’s Naupada area and started hurling abuses at him. Thereafter, the accused drove his vehicle in a negligent manner to harm the victim. Pethe clung to the vehicle and was dragged for some distance," a police release said.

Sources said the constable had taken Rs 3 lakh loan from Pethe’s mother. When Pethe asked for the money, the constable threatened him.

Awte has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).The constable is on the run.