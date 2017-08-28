Controversy's Favourite Child: A Look at Other Cases Against Dera Chief

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, also known as MSG, and controversy are bedfellows. The self-styled godman was given a 10-year jail term for raping a minor 15 years ago. News18 takes a look at the time line of the allegations against him.Was accused of rape by two sadhvis (women followers). The Punjab & Haryana High Court handed over the case to the CBI later.MSG accused in the killing of Ram Chandra Chatrapati, a 53-year-old editor of Poora Sach (complete truth), an evening daily from Sirsa. The case is still pending in a CBI special court.Charged with hurting religious sentiments by addressing followers in Salabatpura in bhatinda by dressing like sikh guru Gobind Singh. He was acquitted in the case.Accused in the murder of former Dera functionary Faqir Chand. The CBI closure report stated that there was no evidence against the dera sacha sauda chief.Was accused of forced castration of around 400 followers. Investigations in the case are still on.Reports of arms training being given to followers at the Dera emerge. The Punjab & Haryana High Court ordered periodical monitoring of Dera activities.The All India Hindu Students Federation, in a complaint filed with the Mohali police, accused the Dera chief of hurting religious sentiments by dressing up as lord Vishnu.