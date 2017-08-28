Controversy's Favourite Child: A Look at Other Cases Against Dera Chief
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is also accused for the murder of Ram Chandra Chatrapati, a journalist who blew the lid off the rape cases.
(Image: Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, also known as MSG, and controversy are bedfellows. The self-styled godman was given a 10-year jail term for raping a minor 15 years ago. News18 takes a look at the time line of the allegations against him.
2002: Was accused of rape by two sadhvis (women followers). The Punjab & Haryana High Court handed over the case to the CBI later.
November 2002: MSG accused in the killing of Ram Chandra Chatrapati, a 53-year-old editor of Poora Sach (complete truth), an evening daily from Sirsa. The case is still pending in a CBI special court.
May 2007: Charged with hurting religious sentiments by addressing followers in Salabatpura in bhatinda by dressing like sikh guru Gobind Singh. He was acquitted in the case.
2010: Accused in the murder of former Dera functionary Faqir Chand. The CBI closure report stated that there was no evidence against the dera sacha sauda chief.
2014: Was accused of forced castration of around 400 followers. Investigations in the case are still on.
2014: Reports of arms training being given to followers at the Dera emerge. The Punjab & Haryana High Court ordered periodical monitoring of Dera activities.
January 2016: The All India Hindu Students Federation, in a complaint filed with the Mohali police, accused the Dera chief of hurting religious sentiments by dressing up as lord Vishnu.
