Convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Skipped Dinner in Jail

Convicted Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh did not have food on Monday night in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak after he was sentenced to 20-year jail for raping two of his followers, a prison official said on Tuesday.The 50-year-old-self-styled godman drank only some water during the night and took milk in the morning, the official said.Ram Rahim did not talk with anyone and was seen roaming in the cell.The Dera sect chief has been kept in the approval cell at Sunaria jail in Rohtak.A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail for rape of his two followers, holding he acted like a “wild beast” who did not even spare his own “pious” female disciples.Judge Jagdeep Singh in his 9-page order had pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two rapes that date back to 2002. A fine of Rs 15 lakh in each case was also imposed.