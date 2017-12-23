Cop Hangs Self to Death From Mobile Tower in MP, Accuses Seniors of Harassment

: An assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly committed suicide and was found hanging from a mobile tower in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. Two policemen were suspended and a judicial probe ordered after a note found in his pocket accused his seniors of harassment.The family members of Satish Raghuvanshi, who was posted at the Bahadurpur police station in Ashoknagar, protested at the scene and did not let the authorities bring down his body for several hours, demanding that an FIR be registered against the cops named in the suicide note.The body was finally brought down after eight hours, after the district collector and SP reached the spot and assured the family and other protesters that a probe would be launched and three-doctor panel would perform an autopsy.However, it was only a brief lull in protests as the family again kept the body at the police station. They were only placated after the SP ordered the suspension of Bahadurpur station in charge Balvir Singh and sub-inspector Ravi Kaushal, the two named in Raguvanshi’s note.The family then assigned time till Sunday for action against the other accused. The body was sent to Guna hospital for autopsy.In his note, Raghuvanshi had alleged that lower rung of the police force employees of police were subjected to immense exploitation. The officer wrote that that after his demise, the responsibility of his family should remain with the police administration.