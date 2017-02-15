Cop Manages 85% Attendance Without Attending College, MHA Orders Probe

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs has taken notice of Odisha Crime Branch Special DG BK Sharma pursuing a law course and managing to get 85 percent attendance without attending regular classes.

The MHA has asked the Odisha Home Department to probe into the matter within 15 days.

Sharma was awarded gold medal by the University for his performance in the law exams.

The MHA response came following a complaint by RTI activist Jayanta Kumar Das.

The top cop allegedly pursued his law course at the Utkal University Law College from 2011 to 2014 despite being on duty and not availed for formal study leave.

Sharma was serving as Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner during that period, the letter stated.

Das in letter dated 31st December 2016 filed with the MHA has complained that the senior IPS officer of Odisha cadre has “misused his power and position and attended regular Law classes in the Utkal University Law College from academic session 2011-2014 during duty hours”.

The RTI information availed by Das says that Sharma’s “attendance in the regular law classes is 85% in the academic year 2011-12, 75% in 2012-13 and 2013-14”.

Das said, “It proves that Sharma has attended the law classes in government duty hours but from his tour diary it has been revealed that he was on duty perfectly in 2011-12, this means he must have endorsed false information in his tour diary related to his regular duty to cheat the government.”

The RTI activist has requested to the MHA that the tour diary, leave details and station leave permission details with effect from 01.03.2011 to 31.3.2014 of Sharma should be seized, verified thoroughly and tallied with information.

The MHA also requested that explanation should be asked from Sharma within a stipulated time period of 15 days.

Sharma is not available for comment.