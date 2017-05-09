Cop shoved Beer Bottle, Chilli powder in Private Parts, Alleges Jammu Woman

Srinagar: A woman in Kanachak area of Jammu has accused a station house officer of sexually assaulting her, alleging that he forcibly stripped her and inserted a beer bottle and chilli powder in her private parts.

The 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was assaulted a few days ago when a couple, for whom she worked as domestic help, falsely accused her of theft when she quit. She has alleged that she was wrongly confined and tortured for a week by Kanachal Police Station SHO Rakesh Sharma.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the woman’s lawyer said the assault was similar to the Nirbhaya gang rape case in Delhi. It was also alleged that the woman’s husband was arrested when he tried to visit her in custody. The woman was granted bail on Saturday.

A medical examination had been conducted but the results were not immediately available. A special investigation team has been formed to look into the allegations.