Telangana Cop Suspended After Video Shows Woman Home Guard 'Massaging' His Back

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the armed reserve wing of police in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district was on Tuesday suspended for alleged misconduct, after a video purportedly showing him getting a "massage" from a woman home guard went viral.ASI Hassan has been placed under suspension for his "misconduct", said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Range, M Stephen Raveendra.In the video, which went viral on social media and was also telecast on TV channels on Monday, a woman home guard in uniform, posted at the armed reserve unit at the district headquarters, was purportedly seen pressing the back of a man lying on a cot.The alleged incident occurred around four-five months ago at the armed reserve headquarters in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) M S Vijay Kumar yesterday said, adding that he ordered a probe immediately after the video came to his notice yesterday.The ASI was apparently suffering from a backache and had requested the home guard to press his back which she did willingly, the SP said.Earlier this month, the Rachakonda Police here had ordered an inquiry after a video, purportedly of an inspector in Hyderabad getting a "massage" from a home guard, went viral.However, the inspector had denied the charges saying he was not the person in the video, which he termed as fake.