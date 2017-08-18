Cop Suspended for Failing to Act on JNU Student's Complaint

A sub-inspector of Haryana Police has been suspended for allegedly failing to take note of a complaint filed by a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, alleging that she was threatened with rape by a group of four to five people.In a complaint later filed at Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi, the woman alleged that she was threatened with rape and six of her friends were roughed up by a group of locals near Bhardwaj Lake in Asola on August 14 evening."Sub-inspector Suresh Kumar has been suspended for not taking cognisance of the complaint by the woman and necessary action. We have zeroed in on some suspects and arrests are likely to be made soon," Surajkund police station in-charge Pankaj Kuamr said.The JNU Students Union today condemned the Haryana Police for allegedly harassing the students who had gone to file a complaint.JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey also met the Faridabad Police Commissioner, along with the students who were harassed."This reflects the environment of fear that is being created in the country. The goons openly threatened the woman and abused the men. Now see the pathetic condition of Haryana Police that instead of helping victims, they behaved in the same way these goons were behaving," Pandey said.The woman said that she lodged her complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi after the Haryana Police refused to take cognisance of her complaint.She also alleged that Haryana Police officials questioned her character and made her write an apology letter.On the basis of her complaint, a zero FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station and the case was transferred to Surajkund police station in Haryana.A zero FIR is generally a complaint lodged with the police by the victim of a cognisable offence or by someone on his or her behalf.The complainant had gone to Surajkund with six of her friends.While she was on a motorcycle with two of her friends, an inebriated man asked them to stop, she said in her complaint.The man questioned them as to why they were roaming in the area till late in the night and raised aspersions on her character, the police said.The police added that the man then allegedly called his father and brother, and assaulted the woman and her friends.They also took her to a shed nearby where they threatened to rape her. In the meantime, the woman's other friends arrived there and rescued her and her two friends, the police said.The woman in her complaint said that she approached some Haryana Police personnel who were there but they also raised doubts on her and took her to a police station and made her write an apology letter.