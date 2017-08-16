A controversy has erupted over an event co-organised by the Aurangabad Police and featuring Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta after reports said police personnel were forced to sell tickets to the event, each of which costs Rs 51,000.Amruta Fadnavis will be the Goodwill Ambassador for 'Police Rajani', an entertainment programme to be held on Wednesday, and is likely to sing a few songs at the event, reports said.The programme is limited to an audience of 400.Reacting to the reports, the Congress has asked the Aurangabad Police commissioner to clarify on the issue."The Aurangabad Commissioner of Police (CP) must clarify whether the police were asked to forcefully sell the tickets to people, the cost of which (each ticket) was Rs 51,000…. The CP should clarify on whose orders the police were asked to sell the tickets. He should also clarify whether the tickets have been sold to any anti-social elements? If this has happened, who will be responsible?" Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) secretary Sachin Sawant said in a press release on Tuesday night.The Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM), led by former minister Kamalkishor Kadam with the support of the Aurangabad City Police, has organised the 'Independence Day Live Charity Musical Concert' on Wednesday evening.PTI quoted a senior official from the Aurangabad Police as saying that officials from 15 police stations have been asked to sell tickets to the live concert.The police commissioner could not be reached for comment, PTI said.(With PTI inputs)